Sushant Singh Rajput death: NCB arrests Rahila Furniturewala, Karan Sajnani in drugs case

On Thursday, the agency had grilled Furniturewala and Sajnani as part of its investigation in the alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus. The duo was earlier arrested along with others in a probe involving the seizure of high-end marijuana.

The NCB on Thursday had arrested Jagtap Singh Anand in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case and drugs case. Anand is the elder brother of Karamjeet alias KJ, who was earlier arrested in this case. Several transactions have reportedly been found between Jagtap, KJ, and others.

The NCB has been scanning the alleged network of several drug peddlers and the source of drugs. The alleged drug consumption and trafficking involving high-profile personalities is seen as an extended probe in the case linked with Rajput's death.

The NCB, which has been probing the drugs angle in Rajput's death case, started the investigation after it received official communication from the Enforcement Directorate, in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage, and transportation. Rajput died by alleged suicide in his apartment in Mumbai on 14 June 2020.

(With inputs from ANI)