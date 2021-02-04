SSR case: NCB arrests one for financing drugs

In a fresh arrest in the Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) death case, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday arrested one Jagtap Singh Anand, who is brother of another accused arrested in the same case.

According to the NCB, Anand is the brother of Karanjeet, who was arrested in September last year and allegedly played a major role in the drug syndicate. The arrest of Karanjeet was part of the crackdown undertaken by a team spearheaded by Sameer Wankhede, NCB Zonal Director. “Anand accepted payments on behalf of Karanjeet who was earlier arrested for supplying contraband to the actor,” confirmed a senior NCB officer. “Anand has been charged for financing the drugs.” He is the 31st arrest in the case.

Meanwhile, the agency has taken custody of Karan Sajnani, a British national and Rahila Furniturewala in the SSR case. The duo was earlier arrested along with others in a probe involving seizure of highly potent marijuana. The officer stated that their investigation has revealed that Anuj Keshwani who has been arrested in case number 16 (SSR case) is linked with Rahila.

The NCB has been scanning the alleged network of several drug peddlers and the source of drugs. The alleged drug consumption and trafficking with high profile personalities is seen as an extended probe in the case linked with the death of Rajput.