Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Maha Home Minister Anil Deshmukh says no to CBI probe

Earlier, on Tuesday, an FIR was registered against actor Rhea Chakraborty and her family members under various sections, including abetment of suicide, on the complaint of Sushant Singh Rajput's father.

Police registered the FIR under sections 306, 341, 342, 380, 406 and 420 of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

FIR filed by Sushant's father has named Rhea Chakraborty, her father, mother, sister, brother, and her manager too. They have been accused of harassing Sushant and defrauding him.

Meanwhile, in a major breakthrough in the investigations into the death of Rajput, forensic analysis revealed that the cloth purportedly used by the actor for hanging himself could take his weight. Ligature marks found on his neck have also suggested that the actor may have possibly died of suicide instead of homicide.

Sources said that the regional forensic science laboratory at Kalina in Mumbai had submitted reports to the police late last week. The Mumbai police had also sent the cloth believed to be used by the actor for hanging himself for forensic analysis to determine its tensile strength. This test will help ascertain if the cloth could take the actor’s weight.

“Based on experiments, the laboratory has determined that this green gown could take up to 200kg of weight. This means that the cloth could have been used for committing suicide,” said a source.

The ligature marks on the actor’s body revealed traces of green threads in the skin and the ligature patterns suggest the possibility of suicide rather than homicide. Data and logs from the gadgets used by the actor, like the mobile phone and laptop, had been retrieved and submitted to the police.

Earlier, a forensic analysis had ruled out the presence of alcohol, narcotics and poison in his body.

(With inputs from FPJ's Dhaval Kulkarni)