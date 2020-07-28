Rhea defrauded Sushant Singh Rajput of Rs 17 crore, used credit card for foreign tours: Bihar Police FIR

On Tuesday, an FIR was registered against actor Rhea Chakraborty under various sections, including abetment of suicide, on the complaint of Sushant Singh Rajput's father.

Police registered the FIR under sections 306, 341, 342, 380, 406 and 420 of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

FIR filed by Sushant's father has named Rhea Chakraborty, her father, mother, sister, brother, and her manager too. They have been accused of harassing Sushant and defrauding him.