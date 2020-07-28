Rhea defrauded Sushant Singh Rajput of Rs 17 crore, used credit card for foreign tours: Bihar Police FIR

On Tuesday, an FIR was registered against actor Rhea Chakraborty under various sections, including abetment of suicide, on the complaint of Sushant Singh Rajput's father.
Police registered the FIR under sections 306, 341, 342, 380, 406 and 420 of Indian Penal Code (IPC).
FIR filed by Sushant's father has named Rhea Chakraborty, her father, mother, sister, brother, and her manager too. They have been accused of harassing Sushant and defrauding him.
The four-member team led by Inspector Nishant Singh will meet the Chakraborty family for further probe.
According to the FIR lodged by Krishna Kumar Singh, Rhea, her father Indrajit Chakraborty, mother Sandhya, sister Shruti, and brother Shaumil had defrauded Sushant of Rs 17 crores. He even alleged that Rhea used to control Sushant's ATM and credit cards and money was deposited in the accounts of her family members. Sushant's account in Kotak Mahindra bank was emptied by her.
Sushant wanted to invest money in agriculture for organic farming but Rhea opposed the idea and even threatened him that she would leak information about his medical problems to the media.
She was a director in two companies of Sushant in which he had invested heavy money. Not only this, Rhea's foreign tour expenses were met from the Sushant's credit cards, according to the FIR.
Krishna Kumar Singh alleged that two days before Sushant's death, Rhea took away his laptop and jewelry from him.
In the five-page FIR, he (Sushant's father) alleged Rhea was deliberately keeping his son away from the family. He said he has four daughters and Sushant was his only son. He had established his name as a film star in Mumbai and Rhea exploited him, he said.
Meanwhile, in a major breakthrough in the investigations into the death of Rajput, forensic analysis has revealed that the cloth purportedly used by the actor for hanging himself could take his weight. Ligature marks found on his neck have also suggested that the actor may have possibly died of suicide instead of homicide.
Sources said that the regional forensic science laboratory at Kalina in Mumbai had submitted reports to the police late last week. The Mumbai police had also sent the cloth believed to be used by the actor for hanging himself for forensic analysis to determine its tensile strength. This test will help ascertain if the cloth could take the actor’s weight.
“Based on experiments, the laboratory has determined that this green gown could take up to 200kg of weight. This means that the cloth could have been used for committing suicide,” said a source.
The ligature marks on the actor’s body revealed traces of green threads in the skin and the ligature patterns suggest possibility of suicide rather than homicide.Data and logs from the gadgets used by the actor, like the mobile phone and laptop, had been retrieved, and submitted to the police.
Earlier, a forensic analysis had ruled out the presence of alcohol, narcotics and poison in his body.
(With inputs from FPJ's Dhaval Kulkarni)
