Rhea Chakraborty booked in Sushant Singh Rajput case: What are IPC sections 306, 341, 342, 380, 406 and 420?

Bihar Police registered an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty under various sections, including abetment of suicide, on the complaint of Sushant Singh Rajput's father Krishna Kumar Singh at Rajiv Nagar police station.

Following the FIR, a four-member team of Patna Police left for Mumbai to investigate the suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Police registered the FIR under sections 306, 341, 342, 380, 406 and 420 of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Here are the details about these sections:

Section 306/Abetment of suicide - If any person commits suicide, whoever abets the commission of such suicide, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to ten years, and shall also be liable to fine.

Section 341/Punishment for wrongful restraint - Whoever wrongfully restrains any person shall be punished with simple imprisonment for a term which may extend to one month, or with fine which may extend to five hundred rupees, or with both.

Section 342/Punishment for wrongful confinement - Whoever wrongfully confines any person shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to one year, or with fine which may extend to one thousand rupees, or with both.

Section 380/Theft in a dwelling house, etc. - Whoever commits a theft in any building, tent or vessel, which building, tent or vessel is used as a human dwelling, or used for the custody of property, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to seven years, and shall also be liable to fine.

Section 406/Punishment for criminal breach of trust - Whoever commits criminal breach of trust shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to three years, or with fine, or with both.

Section 420/Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property -Whoever cheats and thereby dishonestly induces the person de­ceived to deliver any property to any person, or to make, alter or destroy the whole or any part of valuable security, or anything which is signed or sealed, and which is capable of being converted into a valuable security, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to seven years, and shall also be liable to fine.