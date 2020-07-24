Sushant's girlfriend Rhea remembers him on day of his last release 'Dil Bechara'

Rhea and Sushant were dating till the time of his death. The two were reportedly even contemplating on tying the knot soon. Sushant passed away in June, around a month before the release of his last film.

The actress recently made an appeal to Home Minister Amit Shah via social media, requesting him to initiate a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into his death.

Sushant's friend and co-star of debut film "Kai Po Che", Amit Sadh, also shared a special note remembering the late actor on the release day of his last film.

"Miss you bhai! My Ishaan Always! We will all watch your film today...heavy hearted! Hope you can dance in the heavens seeing the love...You are loved for life," Amit tweeted from his verified account along with a photograph of himself clicked with Sushant. Ishaan was Sushant's screen name in "Kai Po Che".

Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, "Dil Bechara" stars late Sushant Singh Rajput and debutante actress Sanjana Sanghi in lead roles.

The film is a remake of the 2014 Hollywood hit, "The Fault In Our Stars", adapted from John Green's bestseller of the same name.