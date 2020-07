Sushant Singh Rajput had passed away in June this year. He was found hanging in his Mumbai apartment. While his death had been ruled a suicide, the Mumbai Police had continued investigations, with many from the film industry being called in to record their statements.

On Tuesday an FIR was registered against actor Rhea Chakraborty under various sections, including abetment of suicide, on the complaint of Sushant Singh Rajput's father.