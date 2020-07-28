From seeking CBI probe to being named in FIR: Netizens react as Rhea Chakraborty faces investigation for abetment of suicide

There had been an outpouring of grief after actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in June this year. While his death had been ruled a suicide, the Mumbai Police had continued investigations, recording the statements of more than 40 people from the film industry.
Now, the Patna Police has joined the fray, following an FIR against the actor's 'girlfriend' Rhea Chakraborty and four others. While Rhea had earlier taken to social media to urge Home Minister Amit Shah to initiate a CBI inquiry, many have cried foul, stating that she had not reached out to his family or said anything for a month after his demise.
There had also been allegations that she had extorted money from him -- something that finds place in the FIR filed by Rajput's father.
While many on social media platforms hailed the move, others continued to push for a CBI investigation. Many also brought forth the allegations made against Rhea in the past, even though they remain just that.
