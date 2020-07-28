Sushant Singh Rajput death: Top 5 points made in Bihar Police FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others

On Tuesday an FIR was registered against actor Rhea Chakraborty under various IPC sections, including abetment of suicide, on the complaint of Sushant Singh Rajput's father.

Police registered the FIR under sections 306, 341, 342, 380, 406 and 420 of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Inspector General, Patna Central Zone, Sanjay Singh confirmed the same and said that investigations were underway. The team has been sent to investigate the charges levelled by Krishna Kumar Singh, he said.

Here are the top 5 points made in Bihar Police FIR against Rhea Chakravarty and others