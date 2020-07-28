Sushant Singh Rajput death: Top 5 points made in Bihar Police FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others

On Tuesday an FIR was registered against actor Rhea Chakraborty under various IPC sections, including abetment of suicide, on the complaint of Sushant Singh Rajput's father.
Police registered the FIR under sections 306, 341, 342, 380, 406 and 420 of Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Inspector General, Patna Central Zone, Sanjay Singh confirmed the same and said that investigations were underway. The team has been sent to investigate the charges levelled by Krishna Kumar Singh, he said.
Here are the top 5 points made in Bihar Police FIR against Rhea Chakravarty and others
Rhea and her family are accused of de-frauding Sushant of Rs 17 crore
Rhea threatened to leak Sushant's medical problems to media
Sushant's bank accounts in Kotak, Mahinda were emptied
Rhea and her brother were directors in two of Sushant's companies in which he had invested a huge amount
Sushant's father alleges Rhea deliberately kept son away from family