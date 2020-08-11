‘Such unruly behaviour’: Twitterati slam media mob around Sushant’s sister Mitu Singh at ED office in Mumbai

Spreading the net wider in the Sushant Singh Rajput financial deals probes, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday summoned his sister Mitu Singh.
Mitu reached the Mumbai office escorted by a female police officer. However, the mob of media thronged at Singh in a very unruly manner, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
One user wrote, "Do they call themselves ass #journalist....??? For me they look like #WildDogs"
"Indian media doesn’t give a fuck about a pandemic, basic civil etiquette or giving people their goddamn space," added another.
Here are some more reactions.
The ED on Monday grilled Sushant's live-in partner and actress Rhea Chakraborty, her father and brother, besides others in connection with the probe into the late actor's financials.
Sushant was found dead in his Bandra flat in Mumbai on June 14. His family has lodged an FIR against Rhea and several others for abetment to suicide.
