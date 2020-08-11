Fans want Sushant Singh Rajput’s statue at UK's Madame Tussauds

Fans and supporters of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput have, in an online petition signed by as many as over 14,000 of his supporters, demanded a wax model of the late actor in London’s Madame Tussauds museum.

The petition started by one Sophie Rehman on the portal change.org six days ago listed Sushant’s accomplishments in his career along with his highest-grossing releases. It said the actor’s movie Dil Bechara that was released on streaming platform Hotstar after he passed away, became the most-viewed film for the platform in 24 hours with 94 million viewers in the short span.

Apart from his acting career, it said that he ran a tech start-up and was actively involved in helping students. “We admire him and like to pursue his dreams further and we like to have his wax model added to the famous Indian Bollywood fraternity at London Madame Tussauds Museum,” it stated.

One of those who signed the petition commented that the work he did was commendable and needs recognition. Another petitioner said Sushant was an exceptionally talented person - acting skills, astronomy, science, poetry, you name it! The tourist attraction has waxworks of famous and historical figures, among them Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Shah Rukh Khan, Mahatma Gandhi, former PM Indira Gandhi and PM Narendra Modi.