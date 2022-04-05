Strict action to be taken against peace disturbers, warns Nashik Police on usage of loudspeakers

Referring to the usage of loudspeakers at religious places, Nashik Police on Monday warned to take strict action against those who tried to take law into their own hands and disturb the city's peace.

"We had issued an order to shut all loudspeakers and DJs. No one can take law into their own hands. If anyone tries to disturb the peace, strict actions will be taken against them. We will follow the instructions of the Maharashtra government," said Nashik Police Commissioner, Deepak Pandey.

ALSO READ Heat wave: Maharashtra drawing up action plan to prevent fatalities

The development came after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday had warned to play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers outside mosques if the loudspeakers for Azaan in the mosques are not removed.

Later, MNS leader Mahendra Bhanushali, who was accused of setting up a loudspeaker, was taken into police custody after playing 'Hanuman Chalisa' without permission from the authorities concerned.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 09:31 AM IST