Matrimonial website scam: Woman loses Rs 5.7 lakh to 'doctor from California'

Mumbai: A 30-year-old engineer became the latest victim of cyber fraud when the fraudster duped her of Rs 5.7 lakh while posing as prospective groom on a matrimonial site.

After luring the woman into trap, the accomplices of the fraudster contacted her posing as customs officials and claimed that her matrimonial website match had been detained at the airport with foreign currency, and tricked her into paying Rs 5.69 lakh.

On March 9, the accused, who identified himself as California-based doctor, Amaan Ibrahim, messaged the woman that he liked her matrimonial profile. After sweet-talking with the woman, he asked for her mobile phone number.

On March 11, Ibrahim claimed that he had come to India. On Thursday, a purported customs official called the woman and claimed that Ibrahim was found with mis-declared USD 1.5 lakh.

They asked the woman to pay Rs 45, 700. The woman paid the money, which marked the beginning of the fraud cycle, wherein, she ended up giving Rs 5 lakh more on similar pretexts.

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 09:12 AM IST