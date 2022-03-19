Mumbai: Man duped of in matrimonial-cum-customs fraud worth Rs 6.15 lakh

A 39-year-old man was duped to the tune of Rs 6.15 lakh in a matrimonial-cum-customs fraud wherein the accused asked him to wire money to get released from the clutches of customs officials. A case of cheating and impersonation has been registered at BKC police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act.

According to police sources, the incident occurred after the complainant was approached by a woman who claimed to be from the United Kingdom. She befriended the victim and told him that she was visiting India during her vacation with her mother.

"The woman also sent her air tickets to confirm her arrival. When she touched down at the airport in India, at Delhi, the complainant received a call from the customs official, asking for financial aid. First the woman asked for ₹65,000 which was followed by a series of demands to the tune of a total ₹6.15 lakh on the pretext of different reasons," said an official.

The accused woman kept asking for more money, which raised a number of alarms and he stopped making the payments. The victim then approached the BKC Police and lodged a complaint. Acting on the complaint, a case of cheating and impersonation was registered against the unidentified accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act.

ALSO READ Mumbai: Woman loses Rs 57 Lakh in matrimonial fraud

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 07:00 AM IST