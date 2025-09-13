'Street Lights Off': Netizen Highlights Complete Darkness & Poor Road Condition On Lalbaug Flyover In Mumbai; BMC Responds | VIDEO | X|@PrathameshK98

Mumbai: The Lalbaug Flyover, one of Mumbai’s busiest roads, is currently shrouded in darkness due to non-functional street lights. A video shared by user @PrathameshK98 on X (formerly Twitter) shows the entire flyover at night without any lighting, highlighting the seriousness of the problem.

Besides the lack of street lights, the user also pointed out that the road conditions are very poor. Riders have to rely on their high beam headlights and guess the road while driving, which is particularly dangerous at night when visibility is limited.

#Mumbai: This is the sad state of city's glorious 'Lalbaug Flyover'.. street lights off... Road quality is pathetic.. riders have to rely on high beams and their intuition to judge the road...



(video taken tonight)@mybmc attention please! pic.twitter.com/n1DvYRirH0 — Prathamesh Aparna Arvind Kharade (@PrathameshK98) September 12, 2025

We understand your concern. We have intimated @mybmcInfra to attend this. — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) September 13, 2025

Just days ago, Mumbai celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi, and the Lalbaug area, along with the flyover, was beautifully decorated and brightly illuminated for the festival. However, after Ganesh Chaturthi, the flyover has been left in darkness. This stark visual highlights the contrast between the festive brightness and the current neglect, raising concern among commuters. It serves as a reminder that basic safety measures, like functioning street lights and well-maintained roads, should never be overlooked.

The video shared by the user highlights the absence of proper lighting, combined with numerous patches scattered across the flyover, which significantly increases the risk of accidents. Drivers and riders are left vulnerable as they navigate the uneven road in these dark conditions.

Lalbagh is one of Mumbai’s most vibrant and historic neighbourhoods, known especially for the famous Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh mandal, which draws millions of devotees every year during Ganesh Chaturthi. The Lalbaug Flyover, a key connection in this bustling area, plays a vital role in managing the heavy traffic flow.

However, despite its importance, the flyover is currently facing serious issues, including non-functional street lights and poor road conditions. These problems not only affect daily commuters but also raise safety concerns, highlighting the urgent need for maintenance and proper civic attention in this iconic part of the city.

BMC Replied:

In response to the post, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) acknowledged the issue, stating, "We understand your concern. We have intimated @mybmcInfra to attend this."

