Strawberry prices drop with higher supply at APMC

File Photo

After a delay of around four weeks, strawberries are being supplied at the wholesale market in large numbers. According to the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) Vashi administration, between 400-450 quintal are arriving in the market every day.

Mahesh Mundhe, joint secretary of the Fruit and Vegetable Merchant Association, informed that the supply of strawberries was poor during Oct-Nov.

“Now that the temperature in strawberry-growing areas has dipped, the seasonal fruit is getting ready to be plucked,” he said, adding that the market is receiving strawberries from Mahabaleshwar and Panchgani, known to be of the finest quality. In addition, the APMC market also receives strawberries from Nashik, Pune and Karnataka.

A trader from APMC Vashi said that at present, a crate of strawberries contains 22 boxes. The wholesale rate is estimated to be between ₹90-150 per kg, while retail market prices are at ₹140-200 per kg (₹30-70) for a single box, depending on the quality.

Apply Supply on the Rise

Meanwhile, the supply of apples from Himachal Pradesh has increased and more than 2,100 quintal are arriving at the market daily. At present, the wholesale price ranges between ₹60-90 per kg.

The supply of oranges has been good, with the wholesale price between ₹30-65 per kg. Similarly, the supply of vegetables has been good and thus there is no major change in their prices.

The price of leafy vegetables like spinach and fenugreek (methi) leaves has come down to just ₹5 per bunch. According to traders at APMC, the supply of fruits and vegetables will remain good for the next couple of months.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: Mangoes from Karnataka arrive early at APMC