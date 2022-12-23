e-Paper Get App
Navi Mumbai: Cases of tyre theft in auto-rickshaws rise in Vashi and Turbhe, rickshaw union meets APMC police

According to the representatives of the rickshaw union, the theft was committed in the early morning in Turbhe and Vashi area.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Friday, December 23, 2022, 11:22 AM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: Representatives of Navi Mumbai Riksha Mahasangh met the APMC police and drew attention to the cases of tyre theft of auto-rickshaws in the city. They claimed that at least tyres of 10 to 15 auto-rickshaws were gone missing on December 20.

According to the representatives of the rickshaw union, the theft was committed in the early morning in Turbhe and Vashi area. They also provided contact numbers of a few rickshaw drivers and registration numbers of auto-rickshaws whose tyres were stolen.

They requested to the police to look into the issue as there might be a gang active and stealing tyres. One tyres of an auto-rickshaw come at Rs 1500 to Rs 2000. The APMC police assured to look into the issue. 

article-image

Navi Mumbai: Cases of tyre theft in auto-rickshaws rise in Vashi and Turbhe, rickshaw union meets APMC police

