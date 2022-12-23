Navi Mumbai: MNS workers bring light on poor condition of power substation in Ghansoli |

Navi Mumbai: The Ghansoli unit of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has written to Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSRDCL) Vashi and drew attention to the pathetic condition of the power substation located at sector 5 in Ghansoli. The power substation has become a den of antisocial elements.

"The door of the power substation is broken and many anti-social elements drink alcohol there," says Navi Mumbai MNS leader

Nitin Katekar, president of Ghansoli said that the power substation located at plot number 136 A in sector 5 in Ghansoli is in a poor state and requested the MSEDCL officials to pay a visit to see the condition. “The door of the power substation is broken and many anti-social elements drink alcohol as many empty bottles of reputed brand liquors can be seen there,” said Katekar.

Access to the power station can be dangerous and even the electricity supply can be affected. “The power substation is a restricted area and apart from MSEDCL officials, no one is allowed,” said Katekar, adding how liquor is found there. He requested to visit the power substation and fixed the gate and maintain the premises.