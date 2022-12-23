Navi Mumbai: NMMC organises competitions for employees as part of 31st-anniversary celebration

e-Paper Get App
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will celebrate the 31st establishment day on January 1 2023. As part of the anniversary day celebration, the civic body is conducting a number of activities to promote various arts and sports qualities of officers and employees.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Friday, December 23, 2022, 11:01 AM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will celebrate the 31st establishment day on January 1 2023. As part of the anniversary day celebration, the civic body is conducting a number of activities to promote various arts and sports qualities of officers and employees. Similarly, Rangoli making and cooking competitions were organised at the civic headquarters.

Cooking competition held during the event

A total of 29 women employees participated in the cooking competitions. The competition was conducted under the guidance of Professor Shri. Aditya Joshi and Mr. Harshal Athannikar of Bharati Vidyapeeth Hotel Management and Catering Technology.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner of Administration Department Nitin Narvekar, Chief Accounts and Finance Officer Dhanraj Gard, Deputy Commissioner of Sports and Cultural Affairs Department Somnath Potre, Municipal Secretary Mrs Chitra Baviskar were present at the launch of the cooking competition.

article-image
Women participated in rangoli competition held during the event

In addition, 11 women employees participated in the Rangoli-making competition and drew attractive rangolis.

Employees participated in chess and carrom competition held during the event

Similarly, a total of 30 male employees and 16 female employees participated in the chess competition and 114 male employees and 52 female employees participated in the carrom competition. 

