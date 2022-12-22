e-Paper Get App
Navi Mumbai: CIDCO extends online registration deadline for mass housing scheme till Jan 6

The final list of accepted applications will be published on January 18, while the lottery to choose winners will be held on February 3.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 22, 2022, 06:45 PM IST
Picture for representation | FPJ
Thane: The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has granted an extension for the online registration of the Mass Housing Scheme from December 22 to January 6, 2023 due to the overwhelming response and demand by the citizens. 

A total of 7,849 apartments are available in Bambandongri railway station, Kharkopar East 2A, Kharkopar East 2B and Kharkopar East 2P in Ulwe node of Navi Mumbai as part of City Industrial and Development Corporation's Mass Housing Scheme Diwali - 2022, an official informed news agency PTI.

The scheme was launched on October 24 this year, and the final list of accepted applications will be published on January 18. The lottery to choose winners will be held on February 3.

