CIDCO holds draw for 4158 houses under Mass Housing Scheme in August 2022 |

Navi Mumbai: The City and Industrial Development Corporation conducted a computerized lottery draw of 4158 houses under its Mass Housing Scheme August - 2022 on November 23, 2022. The scheme was launched on August 31, 2022 and made available 4,158 apartments in various nodes of Navi Mumbai.

CIDCO appointed a committee under the supervision of Mr Suresh Kumar, Ex-Lokayukta to monitor the process of the computerized lottery draw which also consisted of Mr. Moiz Hussain Ex-SIOMH. The successful applicants expressed their joy and feeling of gratitude by saying that because of CIDCO their dream of the home has come true in a city like Navi Mumbai which is well-equipped with infrastructure and amenities.

CIDCO made available 4,158 apartments at CIDCO’s housing Schemes located in Dronagiri, Kalamboli, Taloja and Kharghar nodes of Navi Mumbai. Out of these 4,158 affordable apartments, 404 apartments were made available for EWS under PMAY housing scheme (Income limit- 0 to 3 lakhs) and the remaining 3754 apartments were made available for general category ( Income limit- 3 lakhs & above ).

The Mass Housing Scheme received a good response from the citizens and approximately 16,000 applications were received. The last date for the online application was 03 October, 2022. However, CIDCO extended the date for online application till 03 November, 2022 so that more number of citizens could avail the benefit of the scheme. This has led to the fulfilment of a dream of home for more than 4,000 families.

A list of successful applicants from the draw of Mass Housing Scheme - 2022 has been published on the website lottery.cidcoindia.com.

EMD of unsuccessful applicants will be refunded in 15 days.

Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, VC & MD, CIDCO congratulated the successful applicants from the Mass Housing Scheme August - 2022. He also made an appeal to the unsuccessful applicants to not to get disappointed and that they should apply for CIDCO’s Mass Housing Scheme Diwali - 2022.

Under the new Mass Housing Scheme Diwali - 2022 CIDCO has made available 7,849 apartments at Bamandongri Railway Station, Kharkopar East2A, Kharkopar East 2B and Kharkopar East P3 in rapidly developing Ulwe node for the EWS under PMAY. The scheme has given an opportunity to the citizens to own a house at Ulwe node which has got excellent connectivity through railway, highway and MTHL and also in close proximity to Navi Mumbai International Airport.