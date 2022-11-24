CKT College, New Panvel holds a one-day workshop on Challenges and Opportunities |

Navi Mumbai: On the occasion of the silver jubilee of Changu Kana Thakur Arts, Commerce and Science College, New Panvel (Autonomous) a day-long workshop was conducted on November 23 on Challenges and Opportunities of National Education Policy Implementation in association with the Department of Higher Education Konkan, under National Higher Education Mission and Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC).

Prof. Dr. SK Patil, principal of CKT college reviewed the various courses conducted by the college and gave information about the facilities started by the college for the implementation of the national educational policy.

Prof. Dr. Naresh Chandra and Dr. Sanjay Jagtap shared brief information about the challenges and opportunities of implementing the National Education Policy. Former MP Ramsheth Thakur, Chairman of Janardan Bhagat Shikshan Prasarak Sanstha, shared his experience in the field of education and appealed to be vigilant about the opportunities and challenges of the future.

In the first session of this workshop, Prof. B. N. Jagtap gave information about the restructuring of the higher education sector, in which he said that all higher education institutions will become multidisciplinary institutions. Also, vocational education will be an integral part of the higher education system.

In the second session, Mr. Anand Arun Mapuskaraya gave information about the challenges and educational, financial and administrative opportunities of national education policy implementation.

On the occasion, I.I.T. Prof. B. N. Jagtap, Senior Professor of the Department of Physics, former MP Leader Ramsheth Thakur, Konkan Department Joint Director of Education Dr. Sanjay Jagtap, National Higher Education Mission Senior Advisor Dr. P. N. Pabrekar, former Vice Chancellor of Mumbai University. Prof. Dr. Naresh Chandra, Researcher in Higher Education Anand Arun Mapuskar and Secretary of the Institute Dr. S. T. Gade were present.

