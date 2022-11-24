NMMC felicitates security guard Nitin Kendra for his bravery |

Navi Mumbai: Sujata Dhole, the Additional Commissioner of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) felicitated Nitin Kindare, a security guard deputed in Airoli ward for saving a woman who jumped off in a pond.

According to civic officials, on October 19, a young woman who had come for a stroll in the pond area in front of the crematorium at Divagaon, in sector-9 in Airoli ward, tried to jump into the pond after shouting someone's name. This time, while on duty there, security guard Mr. Kindre saved the young man's life by jumping into the lake.

Under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar, Additional Commissioner Sujata Dhole felicitated Kindare at the civic headquarters. On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner of Disaster Management and Security Department Mangala Malve and staff of Disaster Management and Security Department were present. The security guards expressed satisfaction that the good work was recognized by the NMMC.

