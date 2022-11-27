Navi Mumbai: Mangoes from Karnataka arrive early at APMC

e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Mangoes from Karnataka arrive early at APMC

The official season of mangoes starts by the end of January in Mumbai.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Sunday, November 27, 2022, 04:02 PM IST
APMC market | Photo: Representative Image
Vashi: After Devgad and Malavi Alphonso, mangoes from Karnataka have also started arriving in the Fruits Market in Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Vashi. On average, 15 to 20 crates of mangoes are arriving every day at the wholesale market.

While the official season of mangoes starts by the end of January in Mumbai, this year, mangoes have already started arriving at least two months early.

According to traders from APMC’s Fruits Market, the mangoes from Karnataka are being sold at Rs 300 to 400 per kg.

“People wait the whole year to get the juicy tastes of mangoes and their wait is getting over with varieties of mangoes starting to arrive,” said Machhindra Jadhav, a fruit trader at APMC.

On Friday, two dozen Devgad Alphonso were brought by Prashant Shinde Devesh Shinde from Kakwan village in Devgad. Trader Ashok Hande said that mangoes arrived two months before the actual time of arrival. The two dozen were sold at Rs 9000. 

