Still not wearing a mask? Thanekars will now have to shell out Rs 500 fine

Now, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) will impose fines on people commuting in public places without a mask. The announcement of the same was done by the TMC chief on Friday.

"The decision of imposing fine of Rs 500 has been taken under the act of Epidemic disease, 1987. Earlier, citizens spotted commuting without mask were warned by the officials. However, so far it has noticed many people are still spotted without a mask, especially in public places. Hence, the decision of imposing fine has been taken," said a senior official from TMC.

"As per the government directions, it's compulsory for every citizen to wear mask in public areas and private offices, in order to curb the spread of COVID-19. However, still, not everyone is following the directions, which has forced them to take this decision," added official.