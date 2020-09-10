Coronavirus in Thane: TMC ramps up fight against pandemic; now conducts 4,000 tests daily

With an increase in the testing capacity of COVID-19 in Thane, the daily positive cases has increased in the city. The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) official informed that cases have increased due to the increase in testing capacity.

"Earlier, total 2,000 COVID testing capacity was carried daily in Thane city. However, testing capacity has been increased to over 4,000 recently, therefore the number of daily new cases has also increased," informed official.



The total count of COVID-19 cases in Thane has reached to 3,176. While, 25,028 patients have recovered from the virus in the city. On Friday, total 403 new cases were detected in Thane and 6 deaths were reported. So far, 880 people have died due to COVID-19 in Thane city.

"On Wednesday total of 5571 samples were collected for testing in Thane," informed TMC official.