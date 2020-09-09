Coronavirus in Thane: Recovery rate in the city drops from 90% to 86.6% in the city

The percentage of the recovery rate of COVID patients has slightly dropped in Thane.



The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients which had reached upto 90 percent in the end of August has declined slightly. According to the TMC report, on Wednesday, the recovery rate declined to 86.6 percent in Thane city.

"Until now the total count of active patients of COVID-19 has reached up to 2,967, while total of 24, 840 patients have recovered from the virus. On Wednesday, 455 new cases of the COVID positive were detected, while 6 deaths were reported in the city. Hence, so far the total count of deaths in Thane city has reached upto 874," informed TMC official.