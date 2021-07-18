‘Still here’: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar forced to quell rumours of her demise from sickbed

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar was admitted to the Global Hospital, Parel on Sunday afternoon, after she complained a shooting pain in her chest. Hospital authorities said that she was suffering from epigastric pain.

By Sunday evening, however, the news of her hospitalisation had morphed into rumours of her deteriorating health and demise, prompting Mumbai’s first citizen to take to Twitter from her sickbed, to quash the rumours.

Pednekar tweeted: “I am very much alive and receiving treatment at Global Hospital. Also, for your information, I ate Dal Khichdi some time back".



According to the mayor’s office, Pednekar had been suffering chest pains since Saturday night and she went for a check-up on Sunday. A former nurse herself, Pednekar then got herself admitted to the hospital on the doctor’s advice.



Deputy Mayor Suhas Wadkar said the chest pain could probably be related to her recent recovery from COVID.



In her briefing on Pednekar’s hospitalisation and her current health condition, Dr Jigna Shrotriya, Medical Superintendent, Global Hospitals, Parel, said: “Honorable Mumbai Mayor - Mrs Kishori Pednekar presented to the Accident & Emergency of Global Hospitals Parel, Sunday, at around noon with complaints of chest pain and pain in the epigastric area. She was immediately assessed and has been admitted for observation and further workup. Mayor is presently stable and is under the care of Dr Praveen Kulkarni, Senior Cardiologist at Global Hospital.”