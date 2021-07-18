Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar admitted to hospital due to chest pain: BMC

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar has been admitted to the Global Hospital in the city due to chest pain, her office said on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Mayor's office, Pednekar had chest pain since last night and so she went for a check-up, following which she was hospitalised.

The hospital's medical officer on Sunday evening said in a statement that Pednekar is undergoing proper treatment and is in a stable condition.

According to the hospital, the Mayor is suffering from epigastric pain.

In her briefing on Pednekar’s hospitalisation and her current health condition, Dr Jigna Shrotriya, Medical Superintendent, Global Hospitals, Parel, said: “Honorable Mumbai Mayor - Mrs Kishori Pednekar presented to the Accident & Emergency of Global Hospitals Parel, Sunday, at around noon with complaints of chest pain and pain in the epigastric area. She was immediately assessed and has been admitted for observation and further workup. Mayor is presently stable and is under the care of Dr Praveen Kulkarni, Senior Cardiologist at Global Hospital.”