Kishori Pednekar health update: Mumbai Mayor is stable, says hospital

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, who has been admitted to the Global Hospital in the city on Sunday after she had complained about chest pain, is in a stable condition.
The hospital's medical officer on Sunday evening said in a statement that Pednekar is undergoing proper treatment and is in a stable condition.
According to the Mayor's office, Pednekar had chest pain since last night and so she went for a check-up, following which she was hospitalised.
According to the hospital, the Mayor is suffering from epigastric pain.
Earlier in the day, Pednekar rubbished a report of her death. Taking to Twitter, the Shiv Sena leader said: "I am very much alive and taking treatment at the Global Hospital. Also FYI ate Dal Khichdi some time back."
"I am sure as a leading media group you all are aware of basic Journalistic principles Please bother to verify such news. That's least one can expect," she added.
Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi wished Pednekar a speedy recovery. She tweeted: "Wishing you a speedy recovery Hon. Mayor @KishoriPednekar ji!"
"Wishing Kishori Tai Pednekar a speedy recovery. Get Well Soon," tweeted Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule.
