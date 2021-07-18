Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar rubbishes report of her death, says 'I am very much alive and taking treatment'

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Sunday rubbished a report of her death. Taking to Twitter, the Shiv Sena leader said: "I am very much alive and taking treatment at the Global Hospital. Also FYI ate Dal Khichdi some time back."

"I am sure as a leading media group you all are aware of basic Journalistic principles Please bother to verify such news. That's least one can expect," she added.