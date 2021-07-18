Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar rubbishes report of her death, says 'I am very much alive and taking treatment'

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Sunday rubbished a report of her death. Taking to Twitter, the Shiv Sena leader said: "I am very much alive and taking treatment at the Global Hospital. Also FYI ate Dal Khichdi some time back."
"I am sure as a leading media group you all are aware of basic Journalistic principles Please bother to verify such news. That's least one can expect," she added.
Pednekar has been admitted to the Global Hospital in Mumbai earlier on Sunday after she had complained about chest pain.
Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi wished Pednekar a speedy recovery. She tweeted: "Wishing you a speedy recovery Hon. Mayor @KishoriPednekar ji!"
"Wishing Kishori Tai Pednekar a speedy recovery. Get Well Soon," tweeted Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule.
