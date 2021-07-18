Mumbai rain fury: Death toll rises to 29 in house collapses after landslides

The death toll rose to 29 in house collapses triggered by landslides due to heavy overnight rains in Mumbai.

19 have died and 5 are injured in house collapses in Chembur's Mahul.

A compound wall had come crashing down on some houses located on a hillock after a landslide, a fire official said.

The retaining wall of the Bharatnagar locality in Mumbai's Mahul area collapsed at 1 am, the official said.

A civic activist said this is among the 257 hutments that have come up on hillocks in the city. In the last 29 years, 290 people in such localities have been killed in landslides and collapses during monsoon, he added.