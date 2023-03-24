Startup India recognised MediCtrl Hospitals launched in Pune

Founded by Varun Singh and Ratul Majumdar, MediCtrl has already been recognized by Startup India and has received Incubation from STPI Gurgaon. | ANI

MediCtrl has launched two Hospitals in Pune, namely MediCtrl Apple Hospital and MediCtrl Shree Hospital. The chain of Hospitals is aiming to build a network across the nation to provide the best healthcare facilities to the public.

The company's goal is to create a healthcare system that provides top-notch medical care to everyone at an affordable price. Being a bootstrapped start-up, MediCtrl is ready to welcome investors who share the same goals as them for the future of healthcare in India.

Founded by Ratul Majumdar and Varun Singh, MediCtrl has already been recognized by Startup India and has received Incubation from STPI Gurgaon. They have already signed MOUs with hospitals with an estimated revenue of 13 Crs. Ratul holds more than 17 years of experience in Hospital Operations and Strategy with expertise in Overall Hospital Business Operations. Moreover, Varun has 11 years of experience in Healthcare, contributing directly to the bottom line of many hospitals.

"Healthcare in India should be judged not by the wealth of the few, but by the well-being of the many. Let's strive towards a system that is equitable, accessible, and empowers individuals to take charge of their own health," Ratul Majumdar said while speaking of his goals for the company and the country.

"Every life is precious, and every individual deserves access to quality healthcare regardless of their socioeconomic background. Let's join hands and work towards creating a healthcare system in India that values every life equally," Varun added.

MediCtrl Hospitals are aiming to address all prevalent healthcare issues by expanding its network to 11 Hospitals across the nation by the end of the financial year 2023-24. Furthermore, the chain of Hospitals is working towards having its own pharmacies and diagnostic centers to minimize the trouble for the patients and their family members.