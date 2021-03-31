Speak in Bengali for 2 minutes: TMC's Abhishek Banerjee challenges leaders coming from Delhi to West Bengal

As different political parties gear up for the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly polls, Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee has challenged leaders coming from Delhi to Bengal to speak in Bengali language for 2 minutes. Banerjee was addressing a gathering in Alipurduar ahead of the elections of second phase.

In his address, he said, "Many leaders are coming to Bengal from Delhi for the election campaign. I challenge them to speak for only 2 minutes in Bengali. I challenge them." He also said, "I am ready to speak in Hindi in any part of the country."

Further he also launched a scathing attack on the Central government saying that "West Bengal sends Rs 75,000 crores to the government. But when they send Rs 1,000 crores for Amphan relief, BJP leaders say it has been sent by Modi Ji." He further saiid, "this is our money, not of fathers of BJP leaders."

The Bharatiya Janta Party has been rigorously campaiging in the state of Bengal by deploying its eminent leaders - Yogi Adityanath, JP Nadda, Nitin Gadkari, newly joined Mithun Chakraborty and also prime minister Narendra Modi.