West Bengal: BJP will not win a single seat in Midnapore, says TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee

Kolkata: At a time when the BJP is calling TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee an ‘extortionist’, the TMC cadres were seen wearing the mask with Abhishek’s face during the TMC MPs roadshow in Ghatal.

Amidst chants of ‘Joy Bangla’(Hail Bengal) and ‘Khela Hobe’ (will play), Abhishek the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the people’s excitement while chanting ‘Bangla Nijer Meye ke Chaye’ (Bengal wants its daughter) clearly proves that the TMC will come back with absolute majority.

“The outsiders (BJP) don’t know the pulse of Bengal and they will fail to form the government in Bengal. ECI to give privilege to someone special has kept polls in Midnapore in two phases but even if there are 31 phases, the TMC will win,” said the TMC MP addressing a public rally after the roadshow.

Notably, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has always said that he along with West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh will win all the constituencies of both East and West Midnapore. Without naming Suvendu, Abhishek slammed the saffron camp and mentioned that TMC will win all 31 assembly seats.

It is pertinent to mention that though Ghatal has actor-turned politician Dev as its TMC MP, but Midnapore is said to be a strong citadel of Suvendu.

Incidentally, to counter BJP’s Parivartan Yatra, the TMC has launched their public outreach program ‘Didir Doot’ (Didi’s messenger) where the common people of West Bengal can directly reach out to the TMC Supremo.

BJP’s Parivartan Yatra had also crossed this constituency and BJP chief Dilip Ghosh and Suvendu Adhikari also held a public rally earlier this week where they again claimed that the saffron camp will win both 16 seats of East Midnapore and 15 seats of West Midnapore.