Sonu Sood, Zeeshan Siddique in trouble? Bombay HC asks Maharashtra to probe issue of supplying Remdesivir by duo

Bombay High Court on Thursday asked the Maharashtra government to initiate a probe in the case of supplying of Remdesivir by Sonu Sood, Zeeshan Siddique, when only the Centre was allowed to allot the drug.
Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government told the HC, "Both of them claimed that they had paid cost sometimes and sometimes they only facilitated supplies. Notices have also been issued to Cipla and others for supplying Remdesivir to them."
Meanwhile, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, told the Bombay HC that all manufacturers of Remdesivir have specifically told the Union that they haven't served any vial of the drug to Sonu Sood as well as Zeeshan Now, Maharashtra government will have to probe this issue."
More details are awaited.
