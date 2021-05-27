Sonu Sood, Zeeshan Siddique in trouble? Bombay HC asks Maharashtra to probe issue of supplying Remdesivir by duo

Bombay High Court on Thursday asked the Maharashtra government to initiate a probe in the case of supplying of Remdesivir by Sonu Sood, Zeeshan Siddique, when only the Centre was allowed to allot the drug.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government told the HC, "Both of them claimed that they had paid cost sometimes and sometimes they only facilitated supplies. Notices have also been issued to Cipla and others for supplying Remdesivir to them."