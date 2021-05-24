Watch: Sonu Sood meets people seeking help outside his Mumbai residence

Actor Sonu Sood has been working relentlessly to help people amid COVID-19 crisis. He has been using his social media to arrange hospital beds, oxygen and other medical help for all the people in need.

Last year during the lockdown, he helped hundreds of stranded migrant workers get back to their hometowns. For his kind deeds and his humanitarian acts, people appreciate him across the country and the Dabangg actor has been titled as the 'messiah' by them.

Now, pictures and videos of the actor have surfaced on the web in which the actor can be seen stepping out of his Mumbai residence to meet a few people who had arrived to meet the actor for his help.

In the pictures, Sonu was seen talking to people. While some of them came forward to touch the actor's feet for his support, Sonu Sood joined his hands and asked them not to do so.