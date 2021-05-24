Watch: Sonu Sood meets people seeking help outside his Mumbai residence

Actor Sonu Sood has been working relentlessly to help people amid COVID-19 crisis. He has been using his social media to arrange hospital beds, oxygen and other medical help for all the people in need.
Last year during the lockdown, he helped hundreds of stranded migrant workers get back to their hometowns. For his kind deeds and his humanitarian acts, people appreciate him across the country and the Dabangg actor has been titled as the 'messiah' by them.
Now, pictures and videos of the actor have surfaced on the web in which the actor can be seen stepping out of his Mumbai residence to meet a few people who had arrived to meet the actor for his help.
In the pictures, Sonu was seen talking to people. While some of them came forward to touch the actor's feet for his support, Sonu Sood joined his hands and asked them not to do so.
On Sunday night, the actor took to Twitter and opened up on the helplessness he feels when he is unable to save people who had asked him for help.
"Losing a patient u have been trying to save, is nothing less than losing your own. It is so hard to face the family whose loved one u had promised to save. Today I lost a few. The families u were in touch with at least 10 times a day will lose touch forever. Feel helpless," he wrote in his tweet.
Recently, Sonu announced that he and his team are working towards setting up an oxygen plants in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool and Nellore. The actor emphasized that they will set up more oxygen plants in states that need them, emphasizing it’s time to support rural India.
Separately, on the film front, Sonu had announced a new film titled Kisaan, to be directed by E Niwas and backed by filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa. Apart from that, he will also be featured in Chiranjeevi starrer upcoming Telugu movie Acharya.
