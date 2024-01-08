'Some People Not Willing To Quit Even At 84': Ajit Pawar Takes A Jibe At Uncle Sharad Over Retirement During Thane Event

Sharad Pawar/Ajit Pawar | PTI

NCP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday took a jibe at his uncle Sharad Pawar over his age, saying some people are not ready to quit even though they are in their 80s.

“Employees of the Maharashtra government retire at the age of 58. But there are a few who, even after crossing 80 years of age and now 84, are not ready to retire,” said Ajit Pawar while addressing a gathering of party workers in Thane.

Ajit Pawar's Vieled Warning To Jarange-Patil

“We are here to work and we can perform,” Ajit Pawar said, adding that he joined the state government to serve the people. In a veiled warning to Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil, Ajit Pawar said nobody will be allowed to take law into his hands. “A debate on the Maratha communitys demand for reservation is underway. Some people talk of coming to Mumbai to raise their demand. Nobody will be spared if an attempt is made to take the law into their own hands. Nobody is above the law,” he added.

Sharad Pawar's Recent Statement On Retirement

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar had said he has not grown old and still has the power to "straighten some people out".

Speaking at a bullock-cart race at Charkoli in Pune's Haveli tehsil earlier in December 2023, Pawar said, "I have a complaint against you. All of you in your speeches keep stressing I am 83 years old, I am 84 years old. What have you seen? I have not become old. I have the power to straighten some people out. Don't you worry."

The Sharad Pawar-led NCP split on July 2 last year after Ajit Pawar and eight other MLAs joined the Eknath Shinde government. Soon after Ajit Pawar had said his uncle was old and must make way for the next generation to take over reins of the party.