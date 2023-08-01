'Some Heads Of State Take His Autograph, Some Call Him Boss & Others Bow In Respect': Maha CM Shinde On PM Modi In Pune (WATCH)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde praising PM Modi in Pune | ANI

Speaking at the event where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was feted with the Lokmanya Tilak National Award in Pune, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday (August 1) praised the PM and said that it was a matter of immense pride that leaders of the world treat PM Modi with so much respect. "France and Arab countries conferred the highest respect on our Prime Minister. It is a matter of great pride for us. The heads of different countries treat the Prime Minister with so much respect, we have seen it. Some take his autograph, some call him boss and others bow to him in respect," said Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, with the PM listening.

Shinde also said that at a time when economies were struggling due to Covid-19, PM ensured that India becomes the fifth largest economy in the world.

Watch: CM Eknath Shinde praises PM Modi in Pune during Lokmanya Tilak National Award ceremony.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

PM conferred with the Lokmanya Tilak National Award

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with the Lokmanya Tilak National Award, constituted by Tilak Smarak Mandir Trust in 1983, to honour the legacy of Lokmanya Tilak, on Tuesday. Present on the occasion, apart from Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

Sharad Pawar's presence irks opposition

The presence of senior Pawar at the event featuring PM Modi reportedly did not go down well with several opposition leaders of the recently renamed INDIA parties (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance), who wanted Sharad Pawar not to participate in the event, said media reports.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)