 'Some Heads Of State Take His Autograph, Some Call Him Boss & Others Bow In Respect': Maha CM Shinde On PM Modi In Pune (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'Some Heads Of State Take His Autograph, Some Call Him Boss & Others Bow In Respect': Maha CM Shinde On PM Modi In Pune (WATCH)

'Some Heads Of State Take His Autograph, Some Call Him Boss & Others Bow In Respect': Maha CM Shinde On PM Modi In Pune (WATCH)

Speaking at the event where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was feted with the Lokmanya Tilak National Award in Pune, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday (August 1) said that it is a matter of great pride for Indians that PM is respected globally by world leaders.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 01, 2023, 01:54 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde praising PM Modi in Pune | ANI

Speaking at the event where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was feted with the Lokmanya Tilak National Award in Pune, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday (August 1) praised the PM and said that it was a matter of immense pride that leaders of the world treat PM Modi with so much respect. "France and Arab countries conferred the highest respect on our Prime Minister. It is a matter of great pride for us. The heads of different countries treat the Prime Minister with so much respect, we have seen it. Some take his autograph, some call him boss and others bow to him in respect," said Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, with the PM listening.

Read Also
Pune: PM Modi Conferred With Lokmanya Tilak National Award (WATCH)
article-image

Shinde also said that at a time when economies were struggling due to Covid-19, PM ensured that India becomes the fifth largest economy in the world.

Watch: CM Eknath Shinde praises PM Modi in Pune during Lokmanya Tilak National Award ceremony.

PM conferred with the Lokmanya Tilak National Award

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with the Lokmanya Tilak National Award, constituted by Tilak Smarak Mandir Trust in 1983, to honour the legacy of Lokmanya Tilak, on Tuesday. Present on the occasion, apart from Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

Sharad Pawar's presence irks opposition

The presence of senior Pawar at the event featuring PM Modi reportedly did not go down well with several opposition leaders of the recently renamed INDIA parties (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance), who wanted Sharad Pawar not to participate in the event, said media reports.

Read Also
Pune: City Police Bans Drones Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit Today
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: Crime Branch Arrests 35-Year-Old With Foreign-Made Pistol & Live Cartridges From Nerul

Navi Mumbai: Crime Branch Arrests 35-Year-Old With Foreign-Made Pistol & Live Cartridges From Nerul

'Some Heads Of State Take His Autograph, Some Call Him Boss & Others Bow In Respect': Maha CM Shinde...

'Some Heads Of State Take His Autograph, Some Call Him Boss & Others Bow In Respect': Maha CM Shinde...

Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Clear Skies As City Sees Sun After A Rain-Drenched July

Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Clear Skies As City Sees Sun After A Rain-Drenched July

Samruddhi Expressway Construction Mishap: Here's How & When The Girder Collapsed In Thane's Shahapur...

Samruddhi Expressway Construction Mishap: Here's How & When The Girder Collapsed In Thane's Shahapur...

Thane: Heavy Traffic Jam Reported Near Ghodbunder Road After Truck Collides With Trailer; Video...

Thane: Heavy Traffic Jam Reported Near Ghodbunder Road After Truck Collides With Trailer; Video...