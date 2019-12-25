Snub to God: Tendulkar's security downgraded, Aaditya Thackeray's upgraded

In a major security rejig, the Mumbai Police downgraded and de-categorised the X-category security cover availed by cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and enhanced Shiv Sena legislator Aaditya Thackeray's cover from Y+ to Z category after making a threat perception assessment in this regard.

According to the Mumbai Police, being a former parliamentarian, Tendulkar will continue to be guarded by the security personnel.

In X category security, the persons is given a cover by two personnel. In Y and Z type of security arrangement, the individual gets a security cover by eleven and twenty-two personnel.