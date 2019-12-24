‘And tomorrow Saamna will say Modi is a dictator’: Aaditya called out for not condemning violence by Sainiks

As the assault-cum-tonsuring of a VHP-BJP sympathiser threatened to snowball into a political controversy, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray appealed for calm and for ignoring "nasty social media trolls and lynch mobs" who threaten and abuse all, including women and children, here on Tuesday. In a detailed Facebook post, Aaditya referred to - without naming - VHP-BJP sympathizer Hiramai Tiwari, who was allegedly beaten up and forcibly tonsured by some angry Shiv Sainiks on Sunday for his objectionable posts on Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

"I have learnt of an untoward, angry reaction to a nasty, low life troll, who has used uncivil language towards the CM's efforts to maintain religious harmony and remove fear from Maharashtra about CAA. Law and order is a subject of the police and shouldn't be taken into anyone's hands," Aaditya said in a nudge at the Shiv Sainiks who attacked Tiwari. He urged all to ignore the trolls and remain calm.

"There are many like these, and they are frustrated because their irrational voice isn't heard by the country. Their behaviour has been rejected by democratic India in the recent elections and their retreat has been witnessed by many in the country."

However, Thackeray was called out by several Twitter users for not condemning the violence: