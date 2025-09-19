Skill Development Key To Nation’s Progress: Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha

Mangal Prabhat Lodha |

Mumbai: Skill development is the key to a nation's progress. Skill development is not just about planning schemes; it is a necessity of our time to have effective communication, coordination, and integration for the successful implementation of national and interstate skill development schemes. State and central governments should work as 'Team India' with better coordination among themselves to realize Hon. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji's dream of a 'Developed India 2047', said Skill, Employment, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation Minister, Mangal Prabhat Lodha.

The 'Capacity Building and Awareness Workshop' was organized by the Central Skill Development Department and the state's Skill, Employment, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation Department at Sahyadri Guest House. Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha was speaking at the inauguration of this National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET) workshop.

Minister Lodha said that 'coordination' is as important as capacity building. "It is not enough to just increase capacity; proper coordination is necessary to know where to use it. Many times it feels like 'the right hand doesn't know what the left hand is doing'," he said. He therefore recommended that a meeting of all skill development departments be made mandatory every three months at the state level and once a year at the national level.

Minister Lodha emphasized the need to change the negative mindset associated with the word 'laborer' in our country, stating that workers deserve respect. Having a skill in anything is a very good thing. Therefore, instead of looking at what work a skilled person does, they should be respected for the skills they possess. He cited examples from Europe and America to advocate for a change in the perception of the working class in India. "Maharashtra has a large army of highly educated youth, and at the same time, thousands of positions are vacant in many companies. But there is a lack of a system that can connect the two. It is necessary to start a 'Job Matching Bureau'." He also said that skills education should be taught from school. Hon. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji first established the Ministry of Skill Development in 2014, giving this sector top priority. "This should not remain a one-day workshop, but should be the reason for creating a network of skilling leaders across the country."

"Skill Development plays a vital role in India's progress," says Union Minister of State for Skill Development, Jayant Chaudhary.

Union Minister of State for Skill Development, Jayant Chaudhary, said in a video message that skill development plays a very vital role in India's progress. India needs a skilled workforce to take it to the global level. The Central Government, under the leadership of Hon. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, is implementing various skill development schemes on a priority basis. He also expressed hope that new and innovative ideas would emerge from the discussions at today's workshop among the central and state governments and other participating state.

