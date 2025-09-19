'...Aggressive Nete Aahet': CM Devendra Fadnavis Condemns BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar’s Remarks On NCP-SP Leader Jayant Patil | VIDEO |

Mumbai: The recent controversy over BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar’s remarks about former minister and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) leader Jayant Patil’s late father Rajaram Bapu Patil has triggered political reactions across Maharashtra.

When asked about the issue, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “Gopichand Padalkar’s statement is not appropriate in my opinion. It is not right to make derogatory comments about anyone’s parents or family. I have spoken to him and advised him accordingly. Sharad Pawar had also called me to express his displeasure, and I told him clearly that we do not support such remarks.”

Fadnavis further noted that Padalkar’s aggressive style often leads to unintended consequences. “Gopichand Padalkar is a young and aggressive leader. Many times while showing aggression, he does not realize the exact meaning that may be derived from his words. I told him to be cautious and remember that he has a big opportunity to become a good leader in the future. While speaking, he must keep in mind what interpretation will be drawn,” the Chief Minister added.

Meanwhile, Padalkar has refused to retract his statement, asserting that it was not inappropriate. He also raised counter-questions, saying, “When a statement was made about CM Fadnavis’ mother, did Sharad Pawar call him? When a fake AI-generated video about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother was circulated, did Pawar call Modi?”

Padalkar admitted that the Chief Minister had called him regarding the matter and given him certain suggestions. “I will follow those suggestions,” he said in a conciliatory note.