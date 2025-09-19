'Makdachya Haati Kolit Dile...': NCP-SP MP Amol Kolhe Slams BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar, Writes Open Letter To CM Fadnavis

'Makdachya Haati Kolit Dile...': NCP MP Amol Kolhe Slams BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar, Writes Open Letter To CM Fadnavis | FPJ

Mumbai: Maharashtra politics heated up on Thursday after BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar made a controversial remark against senior NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar faction) leader and state president Jayant Patil. Padalkar’s statement, in which he questioned Patil’s lineage by saying “Tu Rajaram Patlani kadhleli aulad mala ajibat watat nahi. Kahi tari gadbad aahe,” has drawn widespread criticism across the political spectrum.

The sharpest response came from NCP-SP MP and actor-turned-politician Dr. Amol Kolhe, who took to social media platform X to voice his displeasure. In his post, Kolhe tagged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and asked whether he intends to safeguard Maharashtra’s cultural legacy or shield the outspoken leaders within his own party.

Shirur MP stated on the X page, “Respected Chief Minister, you are not just a leader of one party but of the entire state. Will you protect Maharashtra’s culture or defend the loudmouths in your party? Maharashtra is waiting for your decision,” Kolhe wrote.

Along with his post, Kolhe shared a strongly worded letter addressed to Fadnavis. In it, he invoked a Marathi saying that giving a torch to a monkey causes more harm to the person who handed it over than to the monkey itself. Drawing from this metaphor, Kolhe criticised what he called the deliberate lowering of political standards in Maharashtra.

He wrote that in a state known for its cultured political legacy, some leaders were taking pride in dragging discourse to its lowest level. “Unfortunately, the belief has strengthened that anything goes as long as one is close to power. But the future will never forgive such behaviour,” Kolhe cautioned.

Quoting a famous line from a Marathi play, Kolhe further said, “Tumcha pagaar kiti, tumhi boltay kiti,” suggesting that those speaking beyond their capacity should reflect on their own merit before making such statements. Jayant Patil has refused to speak on this matter.

His remarks have amplified the controversy and placed the focus squarely on the Chief Minister. Opposition leaders argue that silence from the top leadership will only encourage such rhetoric, while Kolhe’s statement frames the issue not just as a political spat but as a matter of preserving Maharashtra’s dignity and culture.