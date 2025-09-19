 NCP Factions Unite Against BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar For Comments On Jayant Patil (VIDEO)
NCP Factions Unite Against BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar For Comments On Jayant Patil (VIDEO)

NCP-SP national spokesperson Anish Gawande, speaking to The Free Press Journal, called Gopichand Padalkar "a serial offender"

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 02:00 PM IST
article-image
BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar | ANI Photo

BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar has once again courted controversy, this time over his remarks against senior NCP-SP leader Jayant Patil. Following his remarks, both factions of the NCP have united to slam Padalkar.

NCP-SP national spokesperson Anish Gawande, speaking to The Free Press Journal, called Padalkar "a serial offender." He said, "Gopichand Padalkar’s statements against Jayant Patil mark a new low in the history of public discourse in Maharashtra. Is this the language that an elected MLA should use?"

"Padalkar is a serial offender. He has used insulting language against Sharad Pawar in the past; he is throwing insults at Jayant Patil today. Why has the BJP not taken any action? Does the Chief Minister endorse his MLA’s comments? Gopichand Padalkar must be suspended from the primary membership of the BJP and forced to resign as MLA. Otherwise, the BJP has no moral right whatsoever to claim to be a ‘party with a difference,’" added Gawande.

Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar also expressed displeasure over Padalkar's comments. Speaking at a public event, Pawar said, "We have a Mahayuti government. If there are any mistakes by BJP’s representatives or their related persons, the BJP should take note of them. It should clarify its position on it. If something like this happens in our party, we should take note, or if something like this happens in Shiv Sena, Eknath Shinde should take note. I do not know anything about Padalkar’s statement. But I am of the same opinion that no matter which party one belongs to, Maharashtra has a different tradition and culture. Everyone should not make statements that hurt anyone while speaking or acting. Everyone should make efforts to ensure that there is harmony and a good atmosphere in society."

What did Padalkar say?

Speaking at a programme on Thursday, Gopichand Padalkar attacked the NCP-SP. Padalkar's tongue slipped while talking about Patil. Referring to him, Padalkar said, “I have the courage to organise a programme. I do not think you are Rajaram Patil's son at all. There is going to be something wrong.”

