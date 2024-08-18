Sion Hospital Doctor Assault: 'Doctors Lack Basic Amenities', Aaditya Thackeray Slams Govt

Aaditya Thackeray | File Pic

After the shocking incident in Mumbai's Sion Hospital where a female resident doctor was assaulted by a drunk patient and his relatives on Sunday, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has slammed the government saying he had pointed out earlier that the hospital lacks basic amenities for the doctors.

Speaking with the media later on Sunday, the MLA from Worli said, "The doctors across the state are lacking basic amenities. It puts them under a lot of stress. At times basic medical equipment like X-ray machines are not operational, insufficiency of IV fluids and medicines among others leads to arguments between doctors and patients. No concrete steps have been taken to improve the conditions," Thackeray said slamming the government.

Meanwhile, in the woman doctor assault case in Sion Hospital, a case has been registered in Sion Police station. The police have informed that FIR has been registered under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and under the Maharashtra Medical Services and Medical Services Institutions (Prevention of Violent Acts and Loss or Damage to Property) Act, 2010.

The police informed that at 3.45 am on Sunday, a patient named Prasad entered the hospital to dress for the bruises he had on his face. However, he could not bear the pain and started shouting. In return, a woman accompanying him assaulted the female doctor who was treating the patient.

The incident at Sion Hospital happened amid the nationwide outrage against the rape and murder of a resident doctor at a Kolkata medical college. The resident doctors at Sion Hospital are supporting a nationwide strike by resident doctors of government hospitals where OPDs and OTS are suspended.

However, the emergency services are on. The incident at Sion Hospital took place in the casualty ward.