Shubham Mishra's arrest has resulted in more death and rape threats: Agrima Joshua

Joshua also mentioned how certain activists, who identified themselves as party members of Raj Thackeray’s MNS vandalised Habitat studio where she had performed.

She added that the men had gone there looking for her and demanded her phone number.

She received a call from the studio that if she didn’t give a written apology they will destroy it.

Joshua faced flak over an old video wherein she quoted jokes from a popular forum about the upcoming Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue in the Arabian Sea.

Despite deleting the video and apologising for the same, Mishra went a step further, and posted a vile and distasteful video hurling abuses at Joshua and also threatening her of rape.

The video invited social media fury after which Shubham deleted the video, and apologised for the same.

Shubham Mishra can easily be described as the apprentice of viral sensation and ex ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant Hindustani Bhau.

With content generated in similar fashion, Mishra has garnered popularity for being utterly profane and directing rage toward current affairs and trending topics.

Be it the TikTok vs YouTube roast, Vikas Dubey’s encounter or the boycott of Chinese products; Shubham has been on the forefront in calling out the same on his social media accounts.

Mishra has over 298K subscribers on YouTube.