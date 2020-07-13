Mumbai Police’s Cyber Crime Branch books 'Umesh Dada' for using foul language against comedian Agrima Joshua

On July 12, a YouTuber, Shubham Mishra, was arrested from Vadodara on charges of threatening and abusing the comedian.

Recently, stand-up comedian Agrima Joshua's old video surfaced on the internet and she was slammed for "hurting sentiments" of the followers of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Later, she apologised on social media and deleted the video.

However, since the video got viral she has been getting rape threats on social media for allegedly insulting Shivaji Maharaj.

In the video, Joshua is seen cracking jokes on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's upcoming statue in the Arabian Sea. She goes on to tell "funny things" that she read on Quora. Someone on the question-and-answer website wrote, "This Shivaji statue is an amazing masterstroke by Prime Minister Modi Ji," Joshua said. She went on to crack a few more jokes.

However, the video did not go down well with netizens and they asked Mumbai Police to take strict action against her for "hurting their sentiments".