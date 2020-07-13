Vadodara Police takes YouTuber Shubham Mishra for COVID-19 test

The Vadodara City Police took YouTuber Shubham Mishra for a COVID-19 test on Monday morning, as per protocol, reported The Indian Express.
Mishra was taken into custody on Sunday evening and booked for issuing rape threats to comedian Agrima Joshua.
Joshua faced flak over an old video wherein she quoted jokes from a popular forum about the upcoming Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue in the Arabian Sea.
Despite deleting the video and apologising for the same, Mishra went a step further, and posted a vile and distasteful video hurling abuses at Joshua and also threatening her of rape.
The video invited social media fury after which Shubham deleted the video, and apologised for the same.
Vadodara Police tweeted, "We have detained him and initiated legal process for registration of FIR against him under relevant section of IPC and IT act."
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh also asked Mumbai Police to take appropriate legal action against Mishra.
"Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj taught us to respect women. But if someone is using/threatening the wrong language about women, then there is a law for them. @MahaCyber1 verify this video. @CPMumbaiPolice take appropriate legal action against the person in the video as per the rules," he tweeted.
Shubham Mishra can easily be described as the apprentice of viral sensation and ex ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant Hindustani Bhau.
With content generated in similar fashion, Mishra has garnered popularity for being utterly profane and directing rage toward current affairs and trending topics.
Be it the TikTok vs YouTube roast, Vikas Dubey’s encounter or the boycott of Chinese products; Shubham has been on the forefront in calling out the same on his social media accounts.
Mishra has over 298K subscribers on YouTube.
