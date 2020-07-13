Vadodara Police takes YouTuber Shubham Mishra for COVID-19 test

The Vadodara City Police took YouTuber Shubham Mishra for a COVID-19 test on Monday morning, as per protocol, reported The Indian Express.

Mishra was taken into custody on Sunday evening and booked for issuing rape threats to comedian Agrima Joshua.

Joshua faced flak over an old video wherein she quoted jokes from a popular forum about the upcoming Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue in the Arabian Sea.

Despite deleting the video and apologising for the same, Mishra went a step further, and posted a vile and distasteful video hurling abuses at Joshua and also threatening her of rape.

The video invited social media fury after which Shubham deleted the video, and apologised for the same.