Vadodara City Police detains Shubham Mishra - the man who threatened comedian Agrima Joshua with rape

On Sunday evening, the Vadodara City Police took to Twitter to announce that they had detained Shubham Mishra. For the uninitiated, Mishra had recently posted a rather distasteful video wherein he can be seen directing his ire towards stand up comic Agrima Joshua.
Joshua who has been facing flak from many over a video wherein she had cracked jokes about the upcoming Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue in the Arabian Sea.
While many have called her out for her "hurtful" and "insulting" comments, Mishra went a step further, uploading a YouTube video wherein he can be seen and heard ranting about the same. Making liberal use of profane language, he could be seen threatening Joshua of rape for her ‘jokes’ on the Maratha king.
"Vadodara City Police took suo moto action in respect of an abusive, threatening video which was uploaded and shared on Social media by Shubham Mishra," the police handle tweeted on Sunday, sharing a photo of Mishra.
According to the police, he has been detained.
"We have detained him and initiated legal process for registration of FIR against him under relevent section of IPC and IT act," the post added.
Many on the internet had on Saturday and Sunday taken up the call for action against Mishra for his comments. Notably, actor Swara Bhasker and comedian Kunal Kamra have been vocal in their criticism. Throughout Sunday, Twitterati have been calling for punitive action against him.
Taking note of the same, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had also instructed the Mumbai Police to authenticate the video and then take appropriate legal action.
Amid this, Mishra who is popular on YouTube with over 298,000 followers had deleted his video, and posted a fresh video clarifying that his comments had been misconstrued.
