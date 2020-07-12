Vadodara City Police detains Shubham Mishra - the man who threatened comedian Agrima Joshua with rape

On Sunday evening, the Vadodara City Police took to Twitter to announce that they had detained Shubham Mishra. For the uninitiated, Mishra had recently posted a rather distasteful video wherein he can be seen directing his ire towards stand up comic Agrima Joshua.

Joshua who has been facing flak from many over a video wherein she had cracked jokes about the upcoming Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue in the Arabian Sea.

While many have called her out for her "hurtful" and "insulting" comments, Mishra went a step further, uploading a YouTube video wherein he can be seen and heard ranting about the same. Making liberal use of profane language, he could be seen threatening Joshua of rape for her ‘jokes’ on the Maratha king.